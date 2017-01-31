How Many Flavors Have You Tried? 

We're not just a donut shop, we're much more than that. While we do pride ourselves in baking the best floury pastry, we also have ice cream, soup, calzones and specialty drinks.

We're not ordinary either! Our donuts, soup and ice cream come in many different flavors, that are both unique and delicious.

For lunch we serve a delicious soup with or without a bread bowl. Below is our current Soup of the Day menu:

Soups are served Monday - Friday only.



M - Chicken Noodle T - Beer Cheese W - Potato Bacon H - Mac & Beef F - Chef's Choice

Among our large selection of these mouthwatering morsels, we feature a special 'Donut of the Day' each day of the week:



M- Cherry Cake T- Old Fashioned W- Blueberry and Blueberry Cake H- Chocolate Cake F- Pumpkin Spice OR Apple Spice (rotated) Sa- Sour Cream

Soups are served Monday - Friday only.

Whether you're starting your day with a sweet treat, fueling your body with a delicious meal, or seeking a jolt of energy to get you through the afternoon slump we've got you covered.

Our hours are 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 3 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. We are located at 622 E Main in Riverton.



Looking for a place to work or study? Daylight Donuts has free wi-fi, is open long hours, and each table is outfitted with plug-ins for your electronics. Oh, and did we mention we have plenty of food, coffee and sweet treats?

