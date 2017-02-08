Donut. Breakfast. Sandwiches. YES!

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Our new Donut Breakfast Sandwich at Daylight Donuts proves that you really can have it all! Today is our first day serving up these delicious treats, and so far, our customers LOVE them!

We have three different flavors:

Egg, bacon, and cheese



Egg, sausage, and cheese



Egg, pepperoni, and cheese



Stop in and try one, and if you're feeling really crazy, try it on a flavored donut!

Blueberry donut with Egg, Sausage, Cheese

Our hours are 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 3 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. We are located at 622 E Main in Riverton.



Connect with us on Facebook!