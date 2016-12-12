A place that feels like home

(Casper, Wyo.) - At Edgewood, the atmosphere is lively, it feels like home and the residents are thriving. As a company who is built on strong values, Edgewood sees themselves as an extension of their residents' family, not just a provider. So, providing wonderful, loving services to their residents and their families is what they're all about!

At Park Place, an Edgewood community in Casper, residents can enjoy just the right levels of care. With over 27 years in business, they were the first Assisted Living organization in the state of Wyoming. This place has the ideal combination of living spaces, care and amenities to promote residents' health and well-being. Come see how you or your loved ones can make Edgewood home. "We would love to tour anyone that would like to come by and take a look," said Rob Lempka, Executive Director at Park Place Assisted Living.

To learn more or to contact Park Place, click here.

​Park Place Assisted Living, 1930 E. 12th Street, Casper, WY

307-265-2273