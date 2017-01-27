In honor of Glaucoma Awareness Month make a resolution for healthy vision

Coined, "the sneak thief of sight," Glaucoma can quickly sneak up on a person. A shocking 40 percent of vision can be lost without even noticing, until one day you realize your vision isn't what it used to be.

Each January, eye care professionals seek to draw awareness to the disease.



Dr. Shelly Cadman is an optometrist at Eyes On Fremont in Riverton. She says that while it is most commonly found in people in their 40's, glaucoma can affect any age.



"The best way to detect glaucoma is through a thorough dilated eye exam. Unfortunately, symptoms are nearly undetectable by the patient, as glaucoma is a result of elevated eye pressure," explained Dr. Cadman. "This extra pressure in the eye leads to damage in the optic nerve."

Early detection seems to be the key. Cadman explains that treatment is possible through the use of prescribed drops which lower the pressure, slowing progression.







