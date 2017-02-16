Eyes On Fremont offers same day and next day appointments!

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - At Eyes On Fremont, we do our best to accommodate your busy schedule by finding appointment times that meet your individual needs. "We understand the urgency when you finally find an hour of time in your hectic day," explained Dr. Shelly Cadman.

Just give our office a call and our wonderful receptionist, Sharon, will do her best to fit you in! We offer same day and next day appointments for our clients. If you can't find time in your 8am-5pm schedule, we are open after hours on Wednesdays until 8pm.

Stop by Eyes of Fremont's new location on 111 S. Broadway in Riverton!

Hours:

M,T,Th 9a - 5:30p



Wed 9:00a - 8:00p by appointment



Friday 9:00a - 1:00p





