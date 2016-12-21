Recycle your live tree and benefit fish habitat

(Fremont County, Wyo.) – There’s one recycling program that brings year-long benefits and one that most families can participate in. It’s the fresh Christmas Tree recycling program offered at the Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District.

It’s easy to participate. Simply strip your fresh tree of all ornaments, lights and tinsel, etc., and deliver it to one of three locations (no artificial trees, please). Fresh Christmas trees are being accepted at the landfills in Lander and Dubois and at the Riverton Bale Station. There is no cost to leave a tree.

The collected trees will be taken to Ocean Lake early next year, tied together and weighted down. When the ice melts the trees will sink to the bottom and become habitat for smaller fish to avoid predator fish.

This project has been ongoing for nearly three decades and is a coordination of the Solid Waste District, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and a group of Riverton fishermen headed by Howard Johnson. The project was started 29 years ago to honor the memory of Gary Gatenbein, an avid fisherman at Ocean Lake.

Over the past 28 years, over 11,000 fresh Christmas trees have been placed in the lake.

Trees will be accepted through January 30th. Don’t throw your fresh Christmas tree away, recycle it!

Donated live and weighted Christmas trees stacked on the ice at Ocean Lake. The trees will fall to the bottom of the lake when the ice melts. (WGFD / Pitchengine Communities)

Feature Photo: Volunteers tied the trees onto cinder blocks in this file photo. (Pitchengine Communities)





