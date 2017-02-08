Before the new jet service, Mat and Alyssa never chose Riverton for their flight needs. “I always considered flying out of Riverton too expensive and only for the executive business travelers. Not anymore,” said Mat.

Mat and Alyssa, professionals who work in Riverton and Lander, found a new reliable, convenient and comfortable travel solution at Riverton Regional Airport. “After hearing about the security transitions and luggage transfers, I was nervous, but everyone was professional, courteous and helpful. We never book a trip without checking into Fly Riverton first. It’s just convenient and in the winter – a no brainer,” said Alyssa. Their favorite feature of the new jet service is the snack selection. “It’s like going to the Willy Wonka Factory! No more skipping a snack and sharing a pop with three people. They encourage you to take more than just one,” said Mat.

The couple looks forward to attending a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert in March by a quick, easy jet flight to Denver.



