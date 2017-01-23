Fremont Co Weed & Pest - Hiring Program Manager - Lander





Fremont County Weed and Pest Control District is looking to fulfill the following the position (below).

FCWP is a county weed and pest control district in west-central Wyoming providing quality noxious weed and pest management services to local residents.

Our Mission: To provide noxious weed and pest management services to the residents of Fremont County by applying integrated pest management practices which consider the environment, the economy, and the well-being of our resources.



Please submit your application and resume to Paul Cohen at pcohen@wyoming.com or mail to Fremont County Weed and Pest Attn: Paul Cohen 450 North 2nd Street Rm 325 Lander, WY 82520. 307-332-1052

Salary Range: $35,000 to $40,000 annually depending upon experience

Open until position is filled

Job Title - Program Manager/GIS Specialist

Location – Lander and Riverton, Wyoming

Reports to – Lander & Riverton Assistant Supervisors, District Supervisor

FLSA Status - Non-exempt, Full Time, Salary

SUMMARY: Under the direction of the Lander Assistant Supervisor from approximately May 1 to October 31 and the Assistant Supervisor GIS/EDRR from approximately November 1 to April 30 the position exercises considerable discretion and responsibility towards the development and implementation of effective programs for the control of designated and declared weeds and pests.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: Essential Duties May 1 – October 31

Essential Duties May 1 – October 31



Weed and Pest Management Programs - Under the direction of the Lander Assistant Supervisor, coordinates and manages special spurge program contracts, county road weed treatments, federal, state, and private land management contracts. Assists in developing, monitoring and implementing specific program goals. Maintains contact with cooperator/contract/agreement representatives.



Supervise seasonal employees assigned to specific tasks - Supervise assigned seasonal staff managing safety, accountability, and job site work ethic



Other Duties - As assigned by Supervisors



Essential Duties November 1 – April 30



GIS Programs - Manages assigned projects and aids the implementation of the District geographic information systems program



IT and Data Management - Aides the management of the District information technology needs and digital data management



Other Duties - As assigned by Supervisors



Other Duties



Develops, monitors and improves program goals



Provides technical assistance to Fremont County citizens for the integrated control of weeds and pests



Conducts research on weed and pest control technologies



Attends professional meetings to report on District research and activities



Participates in professional development



Maintain District Equipment under District guidelines



Recommend improvements in District Programs, Safety, Equipment and Policy



Purchases equipment and supplies under District guidelines



Accurately generate, maintains and safeguards required District records



QUALIFICATIONS: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.



Ability to maintain high degree of motivation in team members to retain focus of providing highest levels of customer satisfaction



Ability to build strong bonds with employees to foster open, honest and candid communication



Ability to successfully clarify ambiguous directions



Ability to create and maintain highest levels of confidentiality when dealing with proprietary information and sensitive situations



Ability to adhere to District policies and procedures



Maintain appropriate Wyoming Driver’s License



Maintain current certification as a Wyoming Commercial Pesticide Applicator for all categories pertinent to employment



Ability to spend longs hours at a computer during the months between November 1 and April 30



Ability to complete tedious computer tasks repeatedly during the months between November 1 and April 30



REQUIRED EDUCATION / EXPERIENCE:



Associates degree from an accredited college or university, or;



Three years related education, experience, and/or training, or equivalent combination of education and experience to establish a foundation for continuous on the job training



PREFERED EDUCATION / EXPERIENCE:



Bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university in biological sciences, agriculture, or natural resources, with training in GIS or;



Three to five years related experience and/or training in weed and pest management, land management, or natural resource management and GIS



COMPUTER SKILLS:



Training and skills working with ESRI GIS software, Microsoft software, and a basic knowledge of a variety of computer configurations is critical.



LANGUAGE SKILLS:



Ability to communicate effectively to supervisors peers and subordinates



Ability to respond to common inquiries or complaints from the public, regulatory agencies or members of the business community



Ability to effectively present information to principals and employee teams as well as regulatory agencies and cooperators



MATHEMATICAL SKILLS:



Ability to calculate figures and amounts such as discounts, proportions, percentages, area, circumference and volume



Ability to apply concepts of basic algebra and geometry to calibrate spray equipment, determine application rates for pesticides, determine treatment costs, set rates and make recommendations to cooperators



REASONING ABILITY:



Ability to define problems, collect data, establish facts, and draw valid conclusions



Ability to redirect efforts as conditions alters initial daily assignments with a minimum of direct supervision



PHYSICAL DEMANDS: The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.



While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to use hands to finger, handle or feel.



The employee frequently is required to walk, sit and talk or hear.



The employee is occasionally required to stand; climb or balance; stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl; climb around on equipment; walk on uneven ground with heavy foliage.



The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 50 pounds, walk with a loaded back pack, spray weeds and pests and work with a variety of pesticides.



Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception and ability to adjust focus.



WORK ENVIRONMENT: The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.



The noise level in the work environment is moderate to loud as the location of work place varies from normally quiet office to working in the field around noisy equipment.



Temperature can vary from normal indoor office environments to outside working conditions running from sub-zero in the winter to 100 degrees plus in the summer.



ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS: Fremont County Weed and Pest is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. The District has a smoke free working environment and is a drug free workplace. All employees are subject to pre-employment, random, and for cause testing for drugs and alcohol.