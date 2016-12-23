The Landers, an 1860s "Power Couple"

Frederick West Lander personified, both in appearance and action, the prototype of the nineteenth century American hero. 1) His disappearance from history shows how even great men can be largely forgotten (few people in the town of Lander, Wyoming could tell you who he is). General of the Union armies Winfield Scott called Lander “The Great Natural American Soldier.” He was the first, and only, Union General to beat the Confederate hero Stonewall Jackson in a battle. A soldier in his division wrote, “Lander was brave, noble, true, and ambitious. Always at his post, ever vigilant, no foe surprised him, and the services he rendered his country will make a bright page in its history.”



Before his Civil War exploits, Lander was an acclaimed railroad engineer, western explorer, and negotiator with Native Americans. He had scouted the foothills and passes of the Rocky Mountains, and explored South Pass as a potential railroad route. When the U.S. Government set out to improve the Oregon/California Trail west of South Pass, Lander was the obvious choice, and became Superintendent of the Road.

Lander was considered quite the Ladies man. When he was back East socializing in Boston, or Washington D.C., he frequently attended the theater and had a weakness for actresses. He was romantically attached to several prominent stars of the stage, but one actress in particular caught his eye, and set his pen to writing romantic poetry about her.

Although it is highly unlikely Mrs. Davenport ever set foot in the actual town of Lander, she undoubtedly travelled across Wyoming on the railroad to perform on the West Coast.

Jean Margaret Davenport was born in Wolverhampton, England in 1829. She made her stage debut at the age of 7. It didn’t take long for the gifted child to earn the title “The Little Dramatic Prodigy.” 4) She quickly mastered a broad repertoire, playing many roles from Shakespeare. Her father, who both managed and acted alongside his daughter, publicized her as “The astonishing Juvenile Actress.” Jean Davenport is believed to have inspired Charles Dickens to create the character of Ninetta Crummies, the Infant Phenomenon,” in the book “Nicholas Nickleby.”

After her father’s death she and her mother moved to America where she continued her acting career. Theatergoers in the United States were instantly captivated by the young lady. Frederick Lander saw her perform in Boston and wrote poetry about her. Lander and Davenport crossed paths often at the gala social events held at high society events in Boston and Washington D.C., and struck up a flirtatious relationship.

Lander was assigned by the Department of the Interior to continue doing engineering work on the Oregon Trail in 1860 and took a steamship from the East Coast to San Francisco. On that weeks-long journey was Jean Margaret Davenport, returning to California, where she now lived. Lander, who had seen her perform, was smitten. Apparently Davenport liked the dashing young engineer - she spent her 31st birthday with him on the boat. They became engaged before the journey ended.

When Lander was done with his work on the Oregon Trail he and Jean took a ship back to the East to settle their affairs there. Enroute though, the country’s history took a dark turn. Abraham Lincoln was elected President and South Carolina seceded from the Union. The Civil War had begun.

In Washington he resigned his position of superintendent of the wagon road and offered his services to Union General Winfield Scott in whatever capacity he could use Lander. With his long service to the country, ability to lead men in the field and loyalty to the Union, Lander rapidly earned a commission rising to the rank of general in the Union army.

Jean established a home in Washington D.C. while Lander set to his new duties as a soldier in the coming conflict. The war caused the Landers to be apart for much of their marriage. The only time other than their honeymoon that they got to spend much time together was when Frederick spent two months in Washington with her while recuperating from a severe bullet wound to the leg.

With his injury only partly healed, Lander went back to Virginia to command his division. He pushed himself hard, and in the bitter cold of the winter of 1862 he caught pneumonia and died.

When the men who founded Lander, many of them Civil War Veterans themselves, were looking for a name to attach to the growing community, some remembered the brave general. As much as they respected his service in the war, they realized his time spent in Wyoming, and in particular South Pass and the Wind River Valley, made him a many worthy of naming a town after.

Jean Davenport Lander refused to wallow in the loneliness of a widow. Soon after her husband’s death she and her mother volunteered their services as nurses and headed to Port Royal, South Carolina, a Union Fort. By 1863 she was in charge of the entire hospital there. After the war Jean moved back to her home in Massachusetts. She returned to the stage once again and toured widely across the country, playing, among many other roles, Queen Elizabeth and Marie Antoinette. She adopted a son, naming him Frederick Lander.

Jean died in 1903 and is buried in Washington D.C

The above article is an excerpt from the Fremont County Museums upcoming spring 2017 issue of the Wind River Mountaineer. The spring 2017 issue will be available on www.fremontcountymuseums.com in May.



