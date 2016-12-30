Stringer Homestead

The Dubois Museum has a collection of journals and photos from Nettie Stringer. Nettie and her family homesteaded in the Dubois area in the early part of the 20th Century.

Nettie Stringer’s journals describe a wide variety of crops that were grown and harvested for the purpose of sale and the Stringers own use. Welty’s Store and individual people in the area all purchased goods from Nettie. Nettie’s place became a focal point for these operations.

The Stringers would also deliver goods if needed. There is a notation in the journal of 1600 pounds of potatoes being delivered by horses and a wagon to Welty’s Store. Throughout various times Nettie mentions selling the following: alfalfa, barley, potatoes, and smaller quantities of vegetables including rutabagas, onions, peas, turnips, cabbage, lettuce, radishes, cauliflower, carrots and parsnip. People also purchased horses, live cattle and processed beef and coal.

Otto Lipkee with a load of coal from Coal Miner Gulch near Dubois, photo part of the Stringer Collection at the Dubois Museum.



