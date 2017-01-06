Historically, the road to Casper has been a heavily used travel corridor. In the days before the railroad arrived in Lander, all passengers and freight arrived in either Casper, Rawlins or Green River by train, then made the long trip to Fremont County via stage, wagon or horse (and in some cases people walked).

Over the past 110 years the route has seen many changes – in 1905 communities like Riverton, Shoshoni and Hudson didn’t exist, and Hiland was a major transportation hub. Stage stops were about every twenty miles, and places that are no longer on the map, like Muskrat, Round Hill and Buck Camp, were lively roadhouses.

A steady flow of freight wagons would leave Lander, often laden with wool from the many sheep ranches, make a 5-7 day trip to Casper, then return with goods to be sold in local stores.

This story is an excerpt from the Fall 2015 Wind River Mountaineer Story by Randy Wise, titled, "From Casper to Lander in Five Days".

Explore the Dubois Museum, the Pioneer Museum in Lander or the Riverton Museum to discover more Wind River Adventures. www.fremontcountymuseums.com







