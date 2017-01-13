Transportation to the Swimming Pool

One of the programs of the New Deal Program was the Civil Works Administration. The point of the Civil Works Administration (CWA) was to put the American people back to work. “CWA workers tutored the illiterate, built parks, repaired schools, and constructed athletic fields and swimming pools.” When the CWA came to Riverton in the late winter of 1934 they restructured the already existing reservoir pool to a municipal pool. This newly remodeled swimming hole turned pool was “triangular shaped, with a bottom covered in sandstone. The sidewalls were constructed of cement.” By April of 1934 the CWA had neared completion of the various projects they funded in Riverton. “The swimming pool still required two dressing rooms the lumber which is on the ground; Cobblestone wall will also be constructed on the south end of the pool.”

The new municipal swimming pool became a popular place for the town’s people. The Riverton Review article details the popularity of the new pool, “…is the most popular place in the district, and has been taxed to its capacity almost every day and evening during the severe hot weather. Young and old alike are found to be splashing around in the cool waters and enjoying the sport immensely.” Rafts, diving boards, and various other entertainment devices were provided for this popular swimming pool.

