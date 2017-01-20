"Old Settlers' Cabin" First Pioneer Museum

The Fremont County Pioneer Association began meeting in 1886. On November 20, 1910 they FCPA gathered on their newly acquired piece of land to plan for a building that would accommodate their meetings and house their growing collection of historic artifacts.

After years of fundraising and planning, The Fremont County Pioneer Association completed the cabin in 1915. The “Old Settlers’ Cabin” was the first history museum in Wyoming and became what is now the Fremont County Pioneer Museum.

The original “Old Settlers’ Cabin” has been restored and is located on the grounds of the Museum of the American West directly behind the Fremont County Pioneer Museum.

Visit any of our Fremont County Museums (Dubois Museum, Pioneer Museum in Lander and the Riverton Museum) to discover more about historic Wind River Country and go to www.fremontcountymuseums.com to find all of the great programs available through the Wind River Visitors Council Adventure Trek Series, the Wyoming Community Bank Discovery Speakers Series and the McDonald's Children's Explorations Series.



