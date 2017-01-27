The IXL Grocery was one of Riverton’s first grocery stores, opening about 1907. The grocery store was owned and operated by a man by the last name of Smith and P.B. Pollard, in a brick building in the 400 block of East Main, and was sandwiched between the Central Meat Market and the Riverton Chronicle. The location of the IXL Grocery store was located about where Jerry’s Flowers and Things is now located.

The IXL Grocery was a popular store that sold a variety of groceries for the citizens of Riverton. In 1920 these were some of the costs for items available at the IXL Grocery:

10 lbs. Pure Lard ……$3.25 ` Gallon Prunes ……$1.00

Gallon Peaches……$1.10 and $1.25 Gallon Apples ……85¢

Gallon Rhubarb …..90¢ Green Tea, per lb……70¢

Black Tea, per lb……85¢ Family Size crackers, each …..35¢

Large Box Quaker Oats, ea….. 35¢ No. 2 Tomatoes, 18¢; 2 for 35¢

No. 2-1/2 Tomatoes 25¢; 2 for 45¢ No. 3 Tomatoes 28¢; 2 for 55¢

“Rediscover the Winds” by visiting the Dubois Museum, the Pioneer Museum or the Riverton Museum and visit the website at www.fremontcountymuseums.com to find a schedule of all of the Wind River Visitors Council Adventure Trek programs, the Wyoming Community Bank Discovery Speakers programs and the McDonald’s Children’s programs.

Don’t forget to visit the Dubois Museum January 29th at 2pm for another session of Jammin’ at the Dubois Museum.



