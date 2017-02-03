Olson Warm Springs Headgate

Martin Olson was hired as woods boss to save a fouled up river drive in 1916. In 1919 Ricker VanMetre was offered the job of President of Wyoming Tie and Timber Company. Martin Olson showed him the potential for ties in areas like DuNoir and Warm Springs Creeks. The timber was abundant but there was no way to get the ties out because a river drive was the only way and these were little tributaries. Martin told Mr. VanMetre that it could be done. Ricker VanMetre took the job as president and never regretted it. The two ran the business well until it sold in 1947.

Martin build flumes to transport the ties to the Wind River. These flumes were the key to getting the ties to the river. He built flumes in places that engineers said it couldn’t be done, including the longest, Warm Springs, which was built in 1928 for a cost of $63,849. Warm Spring Flume goes nine miles down a rugged, perpendicular canyon wall to where it ends at the Wind River about six miles west of Dubois.

This picture shows ties coming from upstream. On the left is the Wildcat flume, which is a small feeder flume carrying more ties. These ties are all gathered in a pond that is formed behind the dam and headgate structure at the bottom of the picture. The dam and headgate were used to regulate the water and sort ties to be sent down the Warm Springs Flume, the main flume on the right.

This information is from “Knights of the Broadax” which has been reprinted by the Dubois Museum and is currently for sale at all three Fremont County Museums.

