Fremont Hotel...A Grand Historic Building

Wyoming’s first four story building was the Fremont Hotel. It was located on the corner of Third and Main Street; where Central Bank and Trust now sits.

Jerry Sheehan, proprietor, opened up for business in 1891. It started out as a two-story building and with the coming of the railroad in 1906 two more stories were added. It had a reputation for luxurious accommodations.

The picture of the Hotel lobby is believed to be from 1907. The wood floor looks well used, there is a spittoon on the floor, and a pot-bellied stove to keep the lobby warm. A kerosene lamp hangs from the ceiling.

For eighty years this grand hotel housed guests. A traveler could rent a room, get a meal and then get a haircut at Trimmer’s Barber Shop.

Then in 1971 the smoke could be seen for miles, as the historic Fremont Hotel burnt to the ground. There was one death and a dramatic rescue by two NOLS students of a young man hanging out a fourth story window. The hotel is gone but the history remains.

"Rediscover the Winds" by visiting The Dubois Museum: Wind River Historical Center, Fremont County Pioneer Museum in Lander and the Riverton Museum who collect and exhibit important historical and cultural artifacts from the entire Wind River Region.

