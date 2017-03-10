Dr. A.B. Tonkin – First Doctor in Riverton

Dr. A.B. Tonkin first came to Riverton with the first settlers during the opening of the new town. He quickly built a little office on his Main Street lots and saw his patients there until the completion of the Tonkin building in 1915. This building was the first building block to be built in Riverton. Dr. Tonkin would go on to become the first full-term mayor on June 7, 1907 until May 19, 1908. For his commitment to the community of Riverton, Dr. Tonkin would often be chosen to conduct meetings and serve as a Riverton representative at various conferences. It was reported that he had poise and a friendly manner that put his patients and his audiences alike at ease. Dr. A.B. Tonkin passed away in January 19, 1934 after being diagnosed with Typhoid fever and complications. His funeral procession was one the largest that Riverton had seen during that time.

Dr. A.B. Tonkin would be famed for his research on Spotted Tick Fever and providing a number of articles on the subject in a variety of medical journals in the 1910s and 1920s. Later, Dr. Tonkin would go on to be named the Wyoming State Health Office and ended up leaving Riverton for a time to uphold his office. Dr. Tonkin was also noted for his generosity of providing free medical service to members of the Arapaho tribe who lived in the surrounding area of St. Stephen’s Mission. Dr. Tonkin served as the health office for the Town of Riverton and Fremont County from 1906 until 1918.

This photograph shown shows Dr. A.B. Tonkin performing a spinal tap on a patient with the help of Father Lennen, and a Sister. The spinal tap was done during an epidemic, possibly meningitis.

Re-discover the Winds by visiting the Dubois Museum, the Pioneer Museum in Lander or the Riverton Museum. Log onto www.fremontcountymuseums.com for a complete schedule of events, latest newsletter and the latest Wind River Mountaineer.

Next up for the Fremont County Museums

March 11th at the Riverton Museum McDonald’s Children’s Exploration Program “Butter Making” 2pm

March 11th at the Dubois Museum McDonald’s Children’s Exploration Program, “Expedition to Brooks Lake Falls” 10:30-2pm

March 15th at the Dubois Museum Wyoming Community Bank Discovery Speakers program, “Tenants, Traditions & Treaties” by Steve Banks 7pm

March 25th at the Dubois Museum, “Jammin’ at the Museum” 2pm



