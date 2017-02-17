Fremont Toyota and Fremont Motor Lander- Hiring Product Specialists

Fremont Motor Lander and Fremont Toyota

(Lander, Wyo.) - Join our team, meet people, and have fun! As a Product Specialist at Fremont Motor Lander and Fremont Toyota, you will assist people with one of the most important purchases they will make. You should have the desire to meet new people, listen and assist others. You will be trained via web-based, video and by the Fremont Team. A competitive benefits package is also available.





Responsibilities:

1. Assist customers in selecting a vehicle by asking questions and listening carefully to their responses

2. Direct clients to online tools available for reviewing vehicle options, packages, features

3. Prepare and present demo vehicles so latest technology is enabled and ready for display (Bluetooth, navigation, green fuel options, hybrid tools, etc.)

4. Explain product performance and benefits

5. Describe all optional equipment available for customer purchase

6. Build strong rapport with customers

7. Perform high-quality, professional and knowledgeable presentation and demonstration of new/used vehicles

8. Work closely with Sales Manager on pricing tiers associated with different models & their respective technology options

9. Assist with lead generation by managing incoming email leads & set appointments for vehicle demonstrations all over email and text communication

10. Prepare email collateral for clients in anticipation of scheduled appointments, making sure clients are informed before they walk into the dealership





Requirements:

Enthusiastic with high energy throughout the sales workday



Prepared to be a “sponge” with Sales Managers



Eager to learn about the automotive industry



Ready to hit the ground running on learning new products in & out



Outgoing with a friendly personality



Have quality customer service skills



Possess strong communication skills





If you are interested in applying for these positions, click here to fill out an application online or stop by:

Fremont Motor Lander , located at 1731 W. Main St. in Lander and pick up an application or call 307-335-3057 for more information.



307-335-3057 Fremont Toyota Lander , located at 103 Fremont Way in Lander and pick up an application or call 307-335-3096 for more information.





