Fremont Therapy Group promotes Courtney Hansen and Tom Davis

(Lander and Riverton, Wyo.) – Fremont Therapy has promoted two individuals to the newly created position of Director of Clinical Education and Clinic Director.

Courtney Hansen, MPT is now the Director of Clinic Education for all four clinics located in Lander, Riverton, Green River and Rawlins. Tom Davis, PT, DPT, MS, CSCS has now moved into the Clinic Director role in Lander. Not only are they both strong clinicians, they each have a proven track record of leadership and they have demonstrated commitment to FTG and their profession. In conjunction with their new roles, both Tom and Courtney will continue to see patients on a daily basis.

Courtney was a natural choice to head up our Clinical Education Program because she’s personally taken the lead to establish relationships that bring students into our clinics, over the years. Her experience and interpersonal communication skills are also very well suited for this role. Courtney will work closely with our therapists to enhance their skills with continued education. Continued education has been a prime objective at FTG and a great way for our staff to increase their skills. It also enables us to provide specialized treatment that patients would normally have to seek outside of our communities.

We are pleased to announce the promotion of Tom Davis to Clinic Director in Lander. Tom has demonstrated a high level of dedication, personal and professional growth in the three years he has been with FTG, giving him a strong base from which to take on this new challenge. We are confident he will contribute to the overall strength of our leadership team while adding support and clinical oversight in the Lander clinic. In addition, Tom will continue in his role of Professional Practice Group Coordinator and helping Courtney with research when needed.

About Courtney: Courtney joined Fremont Therapy Group in 1998. She has specialized training and a strong interest in women’s health issues, including incontinence and pelvic pain, as well as advanced training in manual therapy techniques, sports rehabilitation and aquatic therapy. She also recently completed training in dry needling to use as a way to help treat pain in conjunction with physical therapy. Courtney has a unique ability to connect with each of her patients and she instills the motivation, courage and determination that coming back from an injury or illness demands. Courtney’s patients have described her as fun, friendly, professional and they say she puts them at ease.

About Tom: Tom has been with Fremont Therapy Group since September of 2014. He has a vast understanding about current evidence based practice. His thirst for knowledge has led him to achieve his Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) certification from the National Strength and Conditioning Association. As a CSCS, he applies scientific knowledge to train athletes for the primary goal of improving athletic performance. He’s certified in SportsmetricsTM, which is a scientifically proven ACL prevention program for high school athletes. He also has advanced training and experience in vestibular rehabilitation to differentially diagnose and treat vestibular disorders. Tom is currently working on becoming a Sports Certified Specialist. Tom is often described by his patients as humble, patient, respectful and knowledgeable.

About Fremont Therapy Group: Fremont Therapy Group has been serving the Riverton and Lander communities since 1996 and has clinics in both Sweetwater and Carbon counties. All clinics offer orthopedic therapy, pain management, neurological rehabilitation, and cardiovascular conditioning, as well as therapies that address geriatric issues, sports related injuries, neck and back pain and injuries, balance problems and vestibular dysfunctions. With more than 20 licensed therapy professionals on staff, patients are assured access to a therapist with the advance training and skills to competently address their needs. The breadth of our staff also ensures flexible, timely scheduling and continuity of treatments. Patients are always seen by a licensed therapy professional.

Fremont Therapy operates in modern facilities designed and built specifically for therapy services, and include spacious gym areas, heated aquatic therapy pools, and private treatment rooms.



