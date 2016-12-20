This locally designed beauty could be on your wall 

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Fremont Auto Reconditioning is giving away a large 48x32 in-house designed and printed Wyoming canvas print!

All you have to do is purchase any detail package during the month of December and you will automatically be entered into the drawing!

"This print is a beauty! It would make an awesome Christmas present for a loved one or a perfect gift for yourself," said Jeramie Laird, Fremont Auto Recon Manager.

Stop in and enter to win today! Good luck and Merry Christmas!

