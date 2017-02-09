Community Health Center Announces New Family & Women’s Health Care Provider

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming’s Riverton Clinic (CHCCW) is proud to announce that Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP), Sandee Lewis has joined the CHCCW team as a new provider for Family Medicine. “We are extremely pleased that Sandee is joining our medical staff. As an experienced and well-respected Family Nurse Practitioner in the community, she will be an asset to the CHCCW team,” said Cole White, Chief Executive Officer. "Her ability to solve complex issues and patient focused treatment will benefit our patients, team members, and medical staff, and ultimately our entire community. We're privileged to have her on the CHCCW team.”

Bringing extensive experience to her new position, Lewis offers services for Family Medicine including but not limited to, Internal Medicine, Chronic Disease Care, Preventative Care, Pediatrics and Senior Care. Lewis stated, “my goal is to provide high-quality, comprehensive care from low-risk OB/GYN care, pediatrics to Senior Care.” Lewis’ additional clinical experience includes, Urgent Care, Ear Nose and Throat, and Sinus Care.

Certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, Lewis previously was an FNP at Sage West Medical. Prior to working at Sage West, Lewis provided low and intermediate risk, obstetrical care at Rendezvous Medical, in addition to pediatrics and family medicine. Lewis has served the community of Riverton and surrounding areas as and FNP and RN since 1990. “I am committed to the community of Riverton and look forward to offering quality health care services and CHCCW.” Lewis obtained an Associate Degree in Nursing from Central Wyoming College, in Riverton. Later, Lewis received a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing from Weber State University in Ogden UT and went on to receive a Master’s of Science in Nursing from the University of Wyoming in 2006.. “…I realized I needed to be in contact with a variety of people and patient types to make my life fulfilling…my philosophy is to treat every patient as they are my own family… I want to provide all kinds of care for my patients from, pediatrics to geriatrics, weight loss medicine (bariatrics) and Aesthetics (dermal filler and Botox).” Lewis stated.

Sandee Lewis, Family Nurse Practitioner

Lewis is a Riverton Native, is married and is a proud mother of two girls. “I wanted a position in which I could continue to provide quality care in a collaborative environment with other respected providers in my field,” Lewis states. In her spare time, Lewis enjoys playing and coaching volleyball and is the acting president of Riverton AAU volleyball, she also enjoys all outdoor activities such as camping and hunting.

Lewis will continue her practice of family medicine at CHCCW’s Riverton Clinic at its new location 2002 W. Sunset Drive, Suite #2, Riverton, WY 82501, and is currently accepting new patients.

To learn more about CHCCW, Sandee Lewis, APRN, NP-C and all of our providers please visit: www.CHCCW.org

It is the mission of CHCCW to provide affordable and high-quality patient care with a comprehensive range of health care services for residents of Central Wyoming, regardless, of their income, treating all patients with compassion, dignity and respect.