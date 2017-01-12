Financial Assistant Position for Fremont County Clerk's Office

Full time position working in the County Clerk’s Bookkeeping Office. Starting pay: $40,000-$46,000 annually depending on experience. Full Benefit Package.

General Job description: Examine, analyze, and interpret accounting/budget records to prepare/interpret financial statements, give advice, or audit and evaluate statements or budgets prepared by others. Install or advise on systems of recording costs or other financial and budgetary data. Prepare and maintain fixed asset system for the county.

go to http://fremontcountywy.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Fin-Assist-Job-Appl-Ad-Jan2017-2.pdf for a full description and qualifications.