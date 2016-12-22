"Is it a cold or a sinus infection?" - Fremont Ear, Nose & Throat

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Winter has officially hit Wyoming and that means cold season is in full swing. Nasal drainage, face pain and pressure, sore throat and cough can make having a cold miserable. These symptoms, caused by viruses, typically last 7-10 days. Cold symptoms can be helped by saltwater nasal rinses using a neti pot or nasal irrigation kit, increasing fluid intake, taking acetaminophen or ibuprofen, and taking oral and nasal decongestants.

“If cold symptoms last more than 10 days or if the symptoms improve and then worsen again, there is a good chance that the illness has transitioned from a cold to a sinus infection and the patient should seek medical treatment," said Dr. W, Davis Merritt, M.D. with Fremont Ear, Nose and Throat.

Sinus pain and pressure around the eyes, nose, cheeks and forehead, fever, tooth pain and yellow or green nasal discharge are also signs of a sinus infection. Indoor allergies and Wyoming’s cold and dry air may make sinus symptoms worse.

