Sick of snoring?

Sleep is important! Loud snoring disrupts everyone’s' sleep regardless of who is doing it. Family members don't sleep well and people who snore suffer from fatigue and sometimes have obstructive sleep apnea.



Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) can cause serious health problems including high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke. It can increase the risk of work place injuries and car accidents due to severe fatigue.

Both snoring and OSA are treatable. W. Davis Merritt, MD and Nancy Brewster, PA-C of Fremont Ear Nose and Throat, do comprehensive evaluations for snoring and sleep apnea.

Dr Merritt says, "Our practice offers simple, comfortable and accurate in home sleep studies for our patients, and this is often where the evaluation of these symptoms starts. Our office examination can identify the anatomical causes of snoring and sleep apnea in the mouth, nose and throat and then with all this information we can recommend a combination of surgical and non-surgical treatments that can greatly improve a patients snoring and/or sleep apnea."

