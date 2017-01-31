Frontier Home Health and Hospice has a challenge for the community 

With each New Year, many of us proclaim resolutions focused on bettering ourselves, our relationship and our outlook on life. What if your new year’s resolution could encompass all three?

Frontier Home Health and Hospice challenges the community to consider the New Year’s Resolution of Advance Care Planning.

Advance Care Planning (ACP) is the thoughtful conversation and instruction aimed at directing future healthcare decisions. So why do we recommend making it your New Year’s Resolution?

Frontier Home Health and Hospice provides care when patients are faced with serious and/or life-limiting illnesses. As clinicians, we help facilitate difficult healthcare conversations with our patients and their families. Based on this experience, we have firsthand experience on the benefits of advance care planning.

Benefits of Advance Care Planning (ACP):

Enables patients to advocate for the type of care they receive and when they receive it



Allows them to communicate their wishes to their medical providers, caregivers and loved ones



Avoids beginning a difficult conversation when there is a healthcare change or crisis



As strong advocates for advance care planning, Frontier provides free ACP sessions and tools to our communities.

Our free ACP sessions are held every third Wednesday of the month. The next session is Wednesday, February 15 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Located at Frontier Home Health and Hospice, 230 North First Street, Lander.

<< Click Here for Session Details >>

To learn more or to register for the next session, please contact us at 307-332-2922 or 307-856-4127.



