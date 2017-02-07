FREE Advance Care Planning Sessions

Every Third Wednesday, 2:00-4:00pm. Next one starts February 15th.

Frontier Home Health and Hospice, 230 North First Street, Lander

Elizabeth Hastings, MSW, Frontier Home Health and Hospice Social Worker, shares her expertise by providing complementary advance care planning (ACP) assistance and tools for the residents of Fremont County. Participants will understand what advance care planning entails, the difference between ACP, advance directives and POLST, and how to communicate their wishes with their medical providers, caregivers and loved ones. Free Five Wishes advance directives are provided to attendees.



Recommended Resources:

PREPARE for your Care, www.prepareforyourcare.org



Begin the Conversation, www.begintheconversation.org



The Conversation Project, www.conversationproject.org



National Healthcare Decisions Day, www.nhdd.org. See Resource tab



Five Wishes



Contact us for other recommended websites, books and movies that might be helpful. Free advance care planning tools including the Five Wishes advance directive, are also available.





