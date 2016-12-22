A Christmas letter from my family to yours

Hi Fremont County, I'm Shane from Gambles in Lander.

No. It's not another sale at my store.

And NO - I'm not wearing another ridiculous wig or swim trunks on main street... Today, I'm trying to be serious.

And on cue my staff is cracking up over here - they know serious isn't really my thing. But this is serious and a message to Fremont County from my heart.

Christmas is a time for friends and family to gather and celebrate the divine gift of love. It can bridge family feuds and it can reconcile old grudges. That "Christmas Magic" we call feel and talk about this time of year is a real thing and it has a name: love.

Don't go getting all weepy on me...ugh...I knew this was a bad idea. Do you need a break? Maybe I'll lift a washer over my head for some comic relief. No? You're good? Ok, back on track.....

This "Christmas Magic" can happen any time of the year and any place in our homes, communities or lives. That said, there is a special, privileged place in our homes for love to grow and develop. In my home, it's the family dining table.

Together around the dining table at my Dad's house

I know, we're all busy. Sports, work, this and that, crazy schedules. I'll just post a selfie with my take-out and call it good. We're sooo connected - and yet sometimes we feel more disconnected that any previous generation.

Now, I don't mean to sound all PSA or anything, but the family dining table is a place to connect with each other. Sharing a meal is a sacred act in many cultures. At the dining table stories are told, lives are shared, games are played - for my family it's something like an anchor. I'm not here to tell anyone what they should or shouldn't do, but our dining table has helped us come together and share the Christmas Miracle of love.

You know, it really doesn't matter if it's a card table or some Queen Victoria thing you can play football on. What matters is that we gather together this Christmas (and everyday) to celebrate love. With so much hatred and violence in the world, a meal or a game together at the table can remind us of the good things we enjoy here on earth.

Things like this video of fun and games around the dining table with friends...





If you need a dining table, I sell them at Gamble's, but I really don't care where you get it. Really. If you want one and you don't like what I have on the floor, I'll give you a list of other local places that sell them. Shoot, plywood on big rocks could work! I'm just hoping that this Christmas we can all put our phones down for a minute, slow down for a moment and share a gift as old as the human spirit - love.

Well, there you have it friends..... No, those aren't tears... I just spilled some water.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you Fremont County!

Sincerely,

Shane Meyer, Owner at Gamble's