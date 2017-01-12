Are you feeling lucky? Come roll the dice and see how much you can save

If you've been to Gambles then you understand. Shane and his team are all about customer service and giving the best they can to the community. That's why Shane is headed to Utah for Business Leadership Training. He wants to bring back all the knowledge he can to do better for Fremont County.

Aaaaand you probably also understand that if Shane leaves the building, his Bearded Band of Merry Men always start giving things away! "Merry Men"...that makes Shane like Robin Hood... can you imagine him in TIGHTS and feathered cap!!! It's okay, you can laugh - he's in Utah!

Anyway...This trip is no different! It's a Boss is Gone Sale at Gambles!

Head down to Gambles in Lander and roll the dice. For one week starting Monday, January 9th and going through Friday, January 13th, whatever you roll - that's your discount. Save anywhere from 4% - 24% on ALL furniture and mattresses (this sale excludes Tempurpedic brand, appliances and housewares).

This sale also includes SPECIAL FINANCING on purchases store wide:

Spend over $699 and get 18 Months 0% Financing (with approved credit)



Spend over $999 and get 24 Months 0% Financing (with approved credit)



And as always, once you've made your selections, rolled the dice and saved...

Gambles will deliver your purchases for FREE within 30 miles of the store.

Gambles is located at 420 Main Street in Lander. Give them a call at 307-332-3670 or check them out at landergambles.com and on Facebook.







