Wait, Washington looks funny...is that? Oh Shane...... :)

Okay before you go saying "Shane, you can't just replace Washington's head on Mount Rushmore" or "Shane sure thinks a lot of himself" let me just say this....



It made you laugh right? I cannot tell a lie - I laughed. So did my wife...and then told me that if I'm feeling so presidential I could move to D.C. and chop down my own cherry tree.

I'm not sure what she meant, but I stopped asking everyone to call me "President Meyer" after that. Bonus: not getting as many weird looks around Lander.

So on to my real message: I'm glad you laughed. We all need more laughter and smiles because whether you're "red" or "blue" one thing is true.... (blue - true, I'm a poet and I didn't know it)... Sorry, I get sidetracked easily.

...Anywho - whether you're "red" or "blue" we're ALL pretty tired of all the tension in our country. The issues are important, but lets agree to come together and support our local community. SO, in honor of President's Day AND since I AM the President of my own small business, I thought I would make my own Executive Order...



By the authority vested in me as President of The United Departments of Gambles in Lander and the laws of common decency, it is hereby ordered as follows:



1. That Gambles in Lander shall have a "huge" and "really great" President's Day Sale beginning NOW through February 27th.





2. That within the borders of Gambles in Lander, the citizens of our local community shall:

Save 15% off ALL furniture in the store, even previously discounted items.



Acquire 24 Month 0% Financing on furniture purchases over $999 (with approved credit)



Have an enormous selection of furniture to choose from including our newest dining brand: Cherrico , a solid wood product made in America.











3. That within the borders of Gambles in Lander, the citizens of our local community shall also:

Save 15% on all Sealy, Sterns & Foster and Tempurpedic mattresses



Acquire up to 48 Month 0% Financing on purchases over $1999 (with approved credit)











4. That citizens of our local community shall find, within the borders of Gambles in Lander, HUGE deals on Appliances. Such as:

Washers marked down from $599 to $399 and other similar deals



Whirlpool and Maytag 2016 models that the President himself bought on closeout from his Distributor and is selling better than any price, anywhere.







5. That the citizens of our respected county that reside within 30 miles of Gambles will receive FREE DELIVERY - always.





6. That all Veterans and Emergency Personnel (Fire, Police, EMS, etc) shall receive an ADDITIONAL 5% off all sale prices listed above as a Thank You for their service to this great nation (I mean the USA, not Gambles.... don't want to confuse my metaphors here).





