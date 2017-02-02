Fremont County welcomes new CPA Firm, Hacking CPA and Associates

On November 8, 2016, Bruce Hacking, CPA opened Hacking CPA and Associates, LLC, a full-service accounting firm licensed in WY. The growing Firm is built on three underlying principles: Professionalism, Responsiveness and Quality.
"We look forward to the opportunity to support the financial success of local businesses and individuals in Fremont County," explained Bruce Hacking, CPA and owner of Hacking CPA and Associates. "I have been working in tax and accounting for 17 years and believe in providing an affordable, knowledgeable and friendly atmosphere for my clients."
With over a decade of experience, Hacking CPA offers a broad range of services:
Individuals
- Personal Financial Planning
- Retirement Planning
- Estate Planning
- Elder Care
Business Services
- Small Business Accounting
- Payroll
- Cash Flow Management
- Business Valuation
- Click here for our full list of Business Services
Tax Services
- Tax Preparation
- Tax Planning
- Tax Problems
Finding the right Accountant for you is imperative. We recommend discussing your financial needs with an Accountant through a consultation.
Call us today at 307-332-9326 to set up a free, initial consultation.
Or email us here.