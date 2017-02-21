The Absaroka, Inc. Head Start Center in Riverton is now hiring for a Preschool Teacher.

Absaroka, Inc. has an immediate opening for a Preschool Teacher at our Riverton Head Start Center. Applicants must have an Associate or Bachelor degree in Early Childhood Education or Child Development and experience working with preschoolers. Additional information and applications can be found on the agency website under employment (www.abshs.org). Interested parties need to send a letter of interest and application to: Absaroka, Inc., PO Box 952, Worland, WY 82401. Absaroka Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.