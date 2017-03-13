Charming Lander home under $150,000, offered by Tiffany Hartpence

Must see inside this home to realize all the updates it has to offer! Spacious living room, cozy with pellet stove. South facing footprint offers ample natural light, freshly painted with contemporary colors and a welcoming, cheery feel.

The kitchen has refinished cabinetry and is open to a large dining room with built-in buffet. Spacious laundry room serves as a mudroom with exterior access. Two large bedrooms. The bathroom has been renovated top to bottom including new tile floors, gorgeous tile tub surround, new tub and sink.

Gas heater has been updated, with option to add a second gas heater in the living room (connection available). Electrical updates, metal and brick siding, metal roof and 6' wood fencing are a few of the large updates this home offers. Alley access in back, two storage sheds and off-street parking in the front. What a value!



Address: 568 Washakie

Price: $147,000





Offered by Tiffany Hartpence at 307-438-3317



Home Source Realty, Inc.

1632 Main Street, Lander, WY 82520

Cell: 307-438-3317

Find Tiffany on Facebook.