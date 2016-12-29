Remember the Top 5 realllllyy Good Reasons Not to Drink and Drive? Local Law Enforcement knows...

Do you remember the Top 5 Reallllyy Good Reasons Not to Drink and Drive? Injury Prevention Resources Safe Communities Wyoming, the Governer's Council on Impaired Driving and Law Enforcement are working overtime and asking you to think before you drink! Our local Law Enforcement will be working overtime this New Years weekend, December 30th - January 1st!



Here are a few good reasons NOT to drink and drive this Holiday Weekend:

1. It's Expensive - the average cost of living the #DUILIFE is over $10,000 per DUI. Insurance fees, losing your job, court fines, and paying for damages are among a few thing that cost a boat-load of money. Designated Drivers are usually free and most taxi's cost less than $20. All of these are less than $10k, and then there is the cost of losing a life....



2. It's Embarrassing - Having to explain to your loved ones, spending time in jail, having your name in the media, disclosing you DUI to your employer (spoiler alert, you may lose you job). Oh, and the ignition interlock devices that you have to blow into make your horn honk and lights flash as you drive down the road if alcohol is detected :-)



3. It's Killing Us - Our families’ lives are at stake. There were nearly 900 alcohol related crashes, over 50 deaths and almost 500 people injured in Wyoming in 2014. Whether it is manslaughter or homicide, it only takes a brief second to risk you life and the rest of our families lives.



4. Most People Are NOT Doing It- Less than 1% of Wyoming's population was arrested for a DUI in 2014. Remember that because people around us may do something, it doesn't mean the majority does.



5. Being On The Road Is Likely Your Biggest Threat Already- One of the single, most dangerous activities you will do today is drive. If you're between the age of 5 and 35, the biggest threat facing your life is on our roadways.



Please drink responsibly and help us live safe lives in safe Communities!



