Injury Prevention Resources - Hiring Executive Assistant

Job title: Executive Assistant- Potential for Assistant Executive Director position

Reports to: Executive Director

Job purpose: Administrative Assistant position covers a wide range of responsibilities, but most importantly must maintain a high level of communication and collaboration with both the Executive Director and other IPR employees. This position serves as the office accounting specialist and requires a high level of understanding and accuracy of the company’s accounting and reporting procedures. This position is responsible for coordination of all staff and regular office operations.

Duties and responsibilities:

Verifying the accuracy of invoices and other accounting documents.



Prepare all bills for the accountant with appropriate budget distribution information.



Track all bills to ensure delivery/return to/from accountant and mailed to creditors all within a timely manner.



Sit down monthly at a regularly scheduled time with the Executive Director to review all monthly bills from the previous month and ensure accuracy with the information provided by the accountant to achieve adherence to the specific grant/budget.



Prepare and deliver deposits to Central Bank and Trust as directed.



Sort and distribute incoming mail.



Prepare and submit monthly Project Activity Reports by gathering numbers and stats from staff members and Executive Director.



Ensure all materials are stocked and ready for monthly agency operations.



Responsible for identifying the need for materials necessary to conduct duties and order materials with Executive Directors approval.



Be available and assist in meetings and events as needed to ensure a positive IPR presence in the community.



Accurately file and audit all paperwork relevant to your position in a timely manner.



Other duties as assigned by the Executive Director

Qualifications include:

Highly organized and experience with reminding and assisting staff to meet deadlines.



Ability to maintain confidentiality



Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, Outlook and Access



Organizational, verbal and written community skills a must



Attention to detail and ability to work in a high-traffic area is a must



Must be able to work individually or as part of a team



Knowledge of accounting procedures are a plus



Excellence in customer service



Able to work efficiently and effectively with little direction or supervision



Able to perform the essential functions of the job with or without reasonable accommodation.



Physical requirements:

This position requires working both within an office setting and outside in possibly adverse weather.



Must be able to stand or sit for long periods of time. Lifting requirement of a minimum of 50 lbs.



Wage and Benefits: This position is full-time salaried position with the expectation of 40 hours of work per week. Occasionally the position will require work out of the 8am – 5 pm (closed noon to 1pm) office hours. Benefits include workers compensation, unemployment insurance, paid sick/vacation leave and a retirement plan after one year of employment. Health Insurance is NOT available through the agency. Salary ranges from $35,000 to $40,000 annually depending on experience.

To apply: Applicants can email their resume to noelcooper@wyoming.com or drop off resume at the Injury Prevention Resources office, located at 303 N Broadway Ave. in Riverton.



