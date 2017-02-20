IPR Presents New Mothers with Infant Child Safety Seats

There is no greater love than the love a mother has for her child. On February 14th, we celebrated Valentine’s Day to honor love in our world for each other and our children; and what better way to do so than to keep them safe.

On Valentine’s Day, Safe Kid’s Fremont County Chapter and Sage West Health Care started two families off on the road to safety. As part of the Gift of a Mother’s Love Program, sponsored by Safe Kids Wyoming, Wyoming Department of Health and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, the first baby born on or closest to February 14th at Sage West Hospital in Riverton and Lander were presented with a brand new infant child safety seat and other safety devices to help ensure their safety.

'Gift of a Mother's Love' Winners

Noel Cooper, Executive Director for IPR, said that in today’s traffic conditions, vehicle occupants of any age are in constant danger. There are more vehicles on the road that are traveling at higher speeds and more distractions for the driver, such as cell-phones, GPS navigation systems, and on-board music and DVD players just to name a few.

These increased risks affect not just the driver but everyone in the car, especially our children.

