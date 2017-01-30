Reserve your spot for the Lander Extravaganza

Fun for a great cause:
The Lander Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center Ambassadors present the 2017 Extravaganza, a benefit for the new Lander Visitor and Chamber Business Complex.
Join in on the fun, Saturday, February 11th, as the Lander Ambassadors throw their annual Ambassador Extravaganza at Lander Community & Convention Center.
Doors open at 5:00, Show starts at 6:30
Tickets: $30 per individual, $400 per 8-person table.
Heavy hors d'oeuvres and cash bar thoroughbred racing and games, silent and live auction.
Purchase tickets: 307.332.3892 or visit the Lander Chamber at 160 N 1st St