Lander Chamber of Commerce - Hiring Event Coordinator

JOB TITLE: Event Coordinator, Lander Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center

JOB TYPE: Part Time with Full Time options



REPORTS TO: Lander Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center Executive Director

COMPENSATION: Compensation commensurate with experience, equal opportunity employer

JOB OBJECTIVE: Plan, promote and manage Lander Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center events throughout the year. Assists with membership recruitment, relations and retention. Advances the Chamber’s mission of creating a vibrant economy and high quality of life in the Lander Area.

QUALIFICATIONS: Applicant must be self-motivated, organized and an effective communicator who is familiar with the interests of the Lander business community. Experience with budgeting, fundraising, grant writing, and project management are necessary. Applicant should have experience supervising large groups of volunteers, negotiating financial and legal contracts, and executing marketing campaigns. Experience working with Lander’s business community preferable. Ability to move heavy items such as tables, chairs, tents, band gear weighing at least 40 lbs.

RESPONSIBILITIES: Plan and execute Lander Brewfest (June), Lander LIVE concert series (late summer), Community Awards Banquet (February), Meet Your Legislators (December), Think Lander First holiday shopping and the Storefront Competition (Nov/Dec), Maximize Your Membership luncheons (monthly), and Business After Hours (monthly). In 2017 the Event Coordinator will play a key role in planning the Viewing Party for the Great American Eclipse (August 2017). Specific areas of responsibility include:

60% Brewfest and Lander LIVExx Planning & Event Execution

Recruit and contract ~20 brewers, ~8 musical performances, and ~15 food vendors.



Develop marketing and ticketing campaign to achieve ticket sales and attendance goals.



Engage local businesses soliciting and securing sponsorships.



Oversee the production of merchandise such as pint glasses, t-shirts and more.



Recruit, organize and delegate tasks to a team of 50+ volunteers.



Execute logistics for 3,000 attendee Brewfest weekend, 4 Lander LIVE concerts, Eclipse Party.



15% Event Budgeting and Fundraising

Develop event budget projects and tracks ~$120,000 in revenues/expenses.



Research, write and report on grants through state funding agencies and company foundations.



Coordinate Lander Challenge for Charities fundraiser.



20% Lander Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center Operations

Work closely with staff to organize and maintain other on-going and seasonal events.



Develop and sign up new chamber members, support continued membership retention.



5% Other tasks assigned

HOW TO APPLY: Drop off, mail or email cover letter and résumé to:

Brian Fabel, Executive Director,

Lander Chamber of Commerce

160 N. 1st Street, Lander WY, 82520

307-332-3892 | director@landerchamber.org

APPLICATION DEADLINE: January 16, 2017

STARTING DATE: early to mid February, 2017



