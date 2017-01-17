Support our furry friends at the 6th 'Taste of Lander' event

Give back to those who give back to us in unconditional love, loyalty and companionship. Join the Lander Pet Connection for their sixth 'Taste of Lander' event this Saturday, January 21st from 6pm - 8:30pm!

The event will be held at The Inn at Lander and tickets can be purchased at the Lander Bake Shop and the Lander Pet Connection. Tickets are $50 each and that includes an open bar with beer and wine and food prepared by 10 of Lander's restaurants and caterers including Cowfish, Lander Bake Shop, Zanmai Sushi, Shoshone Rose, Farmer Fred, Lick Skillet Catering, Summit Restaurant, Middle Fork, and Catholic College Catering. There will also silent and live auctions.

All proceeds will be given to Lander's only brick and mortar non-profit animal rescue, the Lander Pet Connection!



Lander Pet Connection is located at 120 Chittim Rd in Lander, Wyoming

307-330-5200



