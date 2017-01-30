Vaccines: Myths & Misconceptions

February 7th at the Lander Library, from 6:30 - 7:30pm experts will debunk the myths and give you straightforward answers about the truth of Vaccines.

"We want to make sure parents have reliable information when making decisions about vaccines for their children," expressed Dr. Forbis, Pediatrician with Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care.



L - R: Jessica Walker, MD, Ryan Firth, MD, Shalini Forbis, MD

Pediatricians, Dr. Ryan Firth and Dr. Shalini Forbis, along with Family Medicine physician, Dr. Jessica Walker will be answering the many questions floating around about vaccines. Such as, "How do vaccines work?" and "Are they safe?" while leaving ample time for Q&A.

To learn all you need to know about vaccines, visit the Lander Library from 6:30 - 7:30 pm on February 7th. No registration necessary.





Contact Lander Medical Clinic at 307-332-2941 or Western Family Care at 307-856-6591 for details.







This month's topic on Vaccines is part of a "Community Talks" series, hosted by Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care where we discuss, teach and inform the community about some of the health industry's most important topics. Keep an eye out for future discussions or call us at 307-332-2941.







