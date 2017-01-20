Avoid the tax refund delays that many will face

Will your refund be affected by the PATH Act?

If your return includes the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and/or the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC), the IRS will not begin issuing refunds until February 15th.

If eligible to apply and approved for the Easy Advance, you could receive up to $1300 before February 15th.

An Easy Advance (EA) is a loan secured by the taxpayer’s federal tax refund and offered by Republic Bank & Trust Company to eligible taxpayers. It is not the actual tax refund. There are no fees or interest associated with the Easy Advance. This means no additional cost! Customers can choose the Easy Advance amount to apply for.

Loan amount options are based on the expected federal refund minus fees. Loans offered in amounts of $500 to $1300 in hundred dollar increments. Availability is subject to satisfaction of identity verification, eligibility criteria, and underwriting standards.

EA proceeds are typically available within 24 hours of filing tax return. The EA is repaid from the taxpayer’s federal and/or state refund received. EAs are disbursed as a paper check printed in store, or loaded onto a NetSpend prepaid debit card or deposited into customer’s bank account. The Easy Advance won’t be here forever. It’s only available at participating Liberty Tax locations from January 3rd to February 28th. Customers should get to their local Liberty Tax office soon and ask about the $1300 Easy Advance Loan.

Come by Liberty Tax for more information on the Easy Advance.







