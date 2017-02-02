Linton's Big R
Linton's Big R 4th annual Super Bag Sale is this Saturday!

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - On Saturday, February 4th from 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Riverton's Big R is hosting their 4th annual Super Bag Sale.

Here's the scoop...you'll pick up your "official Super Bag" and you'll get 20% OFF any merchandise that will fit in our Big R poly bag. Keep in mind the following stipulations:

  • Items must fit 100% within the bag
  • Limit one bag per customer
  • Excludes all ammunition, handguns and firearms.
  • Excludes all Honda Generators & Pumps
  • Excludes current sale item


Stop in, grab a Super Bag and get shopping!

Linton's Big R is on facebook.

Linton's Big R, 511 E Sunset Drive, Riverton, WY