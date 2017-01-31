Can you solve McDonald's Insta-anagram?

Over four thousand 10'ers follow County 10's Instagram page for pics taken from around Fremont County. So, to coincide with the local launch of McDonald's new "Grand Mac" we've created a fun puzzle using Instagram's new "Saved Posts" feature.

Simply save the 9 images posted to County 10's Instagram feed this morning (Tuesday, Jan. 31st) in the correct order and you'll form an image with a "Grand" offer, redeemable at your local McDonald's restaurant. But, hurry, this is a limited time offer!

How to play:

Go to the Instagram app on your phone (download for iOS or Android here)



Android Visit County 10's Instagram page.



Using the bookmark icon ("save posts" feature) save the most recent 9 images on County 10's feed



Visit your saved posts page to see if you've formed the image correctly. The order that you save the posts determine's their order on your saved posts page.



Once you have a complete image on your phone, simply show that to your order taker at your local McDonalds (Lander, Riverton, Thermopolis or Worland) to redeem the offer.





