Can you solve McDonald's Insta-anagram?

Over four thousand 10'ers follow County 10's Instagram page for pics taken from around Fremont County. So, to coincide with the local launch of McDonald's new "Grand Mac" we've created a fun puzzle using Instagram's new "Saved Posts" feature.
Simply save the 9 images posted to County 10's Instagram feed this morning (Tuesday, Jan. 31st) in the correct order and you'll form an image with a "Grand" offer, redeemable at your local McDonald's restaurant. But, hurry, this is a limited time offer!
How to play:
- Go to the Instagram app on your phone (download for iOS or Android here)
- Visit County 10's Instagram page.
- Using the bookmark icon ("save posts" feature) save the most recent 9 images on County 10's feed
- Visit your saved posts page to see if you've formed the image correctly. The order that you save the posts determine's their order on your saved posts page.
- Once you have a complete image on your phone, simply show that to your order taker at your local McDonalds (Lander, Riverton, Thermopolis or Worland) to redeem the offer.