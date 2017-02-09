Ronald McDonald is in Riverton for McTeacher Night TONIGHT!

The famous Ronald McDonald will be at the Riverton McDonald's tonight to support the McTeacher Night fundraiser for Aspen Early Learning Center.

From 5-7 p.m. tonight, February 9, the Riverton McDonald's will donate a portion of all sales to Aspen.

Principal Sheryl Esposito said she and her 170 five-year-olds are extremely thankful for McDonald's help this year. The school will use the money to put on a kindergarten graduation, and all of the students will get to cross the big stage at Riverton High School. "We're really looking forward to that," she said. And if the turnout and fundraising is big enough, they'll put the leftover morning toward further improvements to the school's outdoor classroom.

So, get out, get some good food and help our Riverton's kindergartners!

Earlier this afternoon, Ronald himself came by Aspen to teach the kids about every day leaders and perform a little magic.



