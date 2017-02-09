Try something new: Watch a live Futsal tournament this Saturday

Soccer (futbol in spanish) played indoors (de salón in spanish) gives you the title for a popular global variation of soccer that works well in Winter months in Wyoming:



"Futsal"

It's a 5 vs 5 player game with smaller goals, minded by Goal Keepers. Played on a basketball sized court the game demands fast feet, great control and quick decisions.

This Saturday, the 11th, starting at 8:00 am, the Boys soccer team at LVHS will host an invitational fundraising tournament with 3 other local high schools (Green River, Riverton, and Worland). The games will be running throughout the day in the Main Gym and the venue and bleachers are open free to the public.

For schedules and other information follow LVHS Boys' Soccer here.

For additional information about the tournament sponsor: McDonald's, click here.