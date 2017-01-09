Meridian Trust FCU - Hiring Member Service Specialist - Lander

Our Member Service Specialists are the face of the credit union to our members. They provide world class customer service while assisting our members with their financial needs. They perform transactions such as processing deposits, withdrawals and payments while providing friendly, accurate service. We work hard every day to help our members improve their financial situations and take pride in the services we provide. If you aspire to deliver world class customer service, we would like to talk to you. Previous experience in a financial institution preferred but not required.

To apply: www.mymeridiantrust.com or in person at 873 Main Street, Lander

