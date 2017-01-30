Resolve to Make the Most of Your Finances This Year

h/t edwardjones.com

Is one of your New Year’s resolutions to get your financial house in order? If so, make this the year you stop planning and start taking action.

1. What should I do first?

Before you can achieve your financial goals, you’ll need to define them. They might be short-term (affording a new car or building an emergency fund) or long-term (sending your child to college or retiring someday). Whatever your goals, your financial advisor can help you develop strategies to work toward achieving them.

2. I’m determined to be more organized this year. How can I apply this to my finances?

We suggest:

Systematically investing – Why give yourself one more thing to remember? With systematic investing, you automatically invest a fixed amount at regular intervals.



Meeting regularly – Before your calendar fills up, schedule your next appointment with your financial advisor. Meeting regularly can help you stay on track toward your financial goals.



Downloading the Edward Jones app to your mobile device – You can stay close to your accounts and get market news while you're on the go. You can download the mobile app at the App Store or Google Play.



Consolidating your accounts under one roof – Doing this would allow your financial advisor to see your complete financial picture, not just one piece of the puzzle.



3. What should I do next?

Contact your financial advisor. He or she knows what’s important to you and can recommend investments and strategies that support and align with your goals.





Edward Jones, its employees and financial advisors cannot provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your attorney or qualified tax advisor regarding your situation.

