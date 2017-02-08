Northern Arapaho Diabetes Program brings Filipino Martial Art classes to Fremont County

By https://www.facebook.com/lsmapc/ [CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Did you know that 1 in 11 Americans today has diabetes? Despite its prevalence, diabetes is an invisible disease. It affects men and women, people young and old, and people of all races, shapes and sizes. Physical Activity and healthy eating should always be a part of an individual's day, young and old. It is especially crucial for those suffering from Type 2 Diabetes.

Through the Blue Sky and Great Plains Fitness Centers, the Northern Arapaho Diabetes Awareness Program offers many fun and easy opportunities to get a great workout in at no cost!

The Northern Arapaho Diabetes Program is proud to expand their class listing to include Mixed Martial Arts techniques with an emphasis in Kali Eskrima, a unique style of oriental martial arts that originated in the Philippines and is unlike any other.



The many benefits include:

Self Defense

Get your Daily Workout in

Increased Dexterity and Coordination

Improve your Self Confidence

Certified Kali Eskrima martial arts instructor, David Shakespeare, incorporates a blend of Kali and other martial arts methods to assist youth and adults in overall wellness. Safe and fun for youth and adults, ages 7 and up.



All classes are FREE and require registration.

Be sure to Register at Blue Sky Fitness or Great Plains Fitness Centers before February 28, 2017. Call 332-8035 for more information.



Below is the Blue Sky Fitness Calendar:

The Blue Sky Fitness Center is located at 506 Ethete Road, Ethete, WY 82520.





Below is the Great Plains Fitness Calendar:

The Great Plains Fitness Center is located at 15 Great Plains Road, Arapahoe, WY 82510.