Newell Bundy, PC Donates Pressure Washer to Lander Pet Connection

L-R: Amanda Jones, Jill Slack, Ed Newell, Bob Bundy, Deborah Ellis

Fremont County law firm Newell Bundy, P.C. donated a pressure washer to Lander Pet Connection to help keep the facility clean and healthy. According to firm member Ed Newell, the donation came about after he heard a Pet Connection volunteer mention that she had spent hours on her hands and knees scrubbing the floors: “Lander Pet Connection provides an important service for our community. This pressure washer should help maintain a healthy environment for the dogs and cats and reduce the work load on the volunteers. Merry Christmas!”

Newell Bundy, P.C., 115 North 7th East, Riverton, WY 82501








