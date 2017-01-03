One woman gets her life back after suffering from Hypothyroidism

We could tell this story for you but when we read Denise's very own account of her journey at Natural Health Solutions, we knew we would lose the revelation that only she could capture in her own words. Below is her incredible testimonial:





"Hi, everybody! I want to talk to you today about a place that is a hidden gem, and it’s right here in Riverton! It’s Natural Health Solutions and Dr. Walter Conard. Dr. Conard, or just Doc as we call him, is one of the most amazing men I have ever met. He has taken me from a broken, emotional, and overweight woman to one who is now 30 pounds lighter, smiling most of the time, and feeling like I’ve been given my life back!

Back in May, I was sitting at work complaining about how awful I felt. I was blaming it all on my thyroid because I have hypothyroidism. One of my co-workers said I should go down to Natural Health Solutions to see if Doc could help me out. He said that his wife went in and was now feeling so good that she wasn’t needing all of her meds. In fact, he had decided to go in, too because Doc had done so much good for his wife. I had been feeling awful for so long and my regular doctors hadn’t been able to do much for me. I was on thyroid medicine, anti-depression meds, and more, but none of it seemed to be doing any good. I was exhausted all the time and I started having anxiety attacks where I would cry for an hour at a time. I just couldn’t stop myself! I was at a point where I knew I had to do something. My regular doctors couldn’t figure out what else to try. That’s when I decided to give Natural Health Solutions a try.

I’ll have to admit that I was pretty skeptical going in there. My husband went with me and we talked to Doc about my symptoms to see if he thought he could help me. Doc did a few different tests and told me about what he thought was going on. He asked if I had experienced prolonged stress and he asked about my diet. He said I had what is called adrenal fatigue and that it comes from what most of us eat along with having too many stresses. He said that these factors were actually causing my body, including my thyroid, to shut down and malfunction. He said he could definitely help me, though. So, I decided to give it a shot and I’m so glad I did!

Over the past 7 months that I’ve been receiving treatment from Doc, we’ve been doing acupuncture, the Beamer which gives you some of the benefits of acupuncture without the needles, the photon machine, and some detox foot baths. I’ve also listened to some recordings that have taught me to relax and gain control over the stress in my life. I’ve learned how to choose healthy food that will actually make me feel good and what foods will make me feel awful again. The one thing I want to say about Doc’s treatments is that it doesn’t matter if you think they all sound weird. You don’t have to understand how and why it all works because Doc understands it and he has watched it work for people time and time again for 40 years. You just have to trust that this guy knows more about how your body works than you do. If you just give it a chance and do the things he suggests that you do, you’ll be amazed at how quickly you will become a believer because you feel so much better.

Everyone who knows me can visibly see the changes that Natural Health Solutions has made. I’m 30 pounds lighter, I’m smiling and enjoying life, I’m excited about learning to cook and eat healthy foods, and I have my energy back. I seriously have not felt this good for at least 10 years. I just have to thank Dr. Conard and the Natural Health Solutions team for giving me my life back.

Dr. Conard and his team have been so wonderful to me. You’re not just a patient there. You’re a person with feelings and goals and stresses, just like we all are. The whole team, Rose, Cat, Cathy, and Tracey, treat you like family, because you are! We’re all in this together and we all struggle with keeping our bodies working right and feeling good.

Husbands, your wives do so much in life. We’re known to be multi-taskers. But being a wife, raising kids, running the household, working, and sometimes even caring for other family members takes its toll on the body! Fatigue is very common and causes us to be tired and depressed. Please consider giving her a gift that’s worth more than money can buy. Please don’t say you can’t afford it. The truth is, you can’t afford NOT to do this! Give Natural Health Solutions a try. Don’t wait until she’s miserable, either. Help her to feel better as soon as possible and it will make your life better, too! You’ll be so glad you did!"





