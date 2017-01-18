Natural Health Solution's 5 step approach to whole-body wellness





At Natural Health Solutions, we want you to feel your best self in 2017. We believe you must treat the 'whole person' in every area of life to bring balance and overall health and wellness. During a FREE, initial consultation we begin to develop a well-rounded treatment plan that touches on all 5 pillars of complete health.





Here is our 5 step approach to whole-body wellness:

Pain Reduction Treatment



Chronic aches and pains can be debilitating in life. Even those minor, nagging back aches can decrease a person's overall enjoyment of life. As part of our whole-body treatment plan we use a combination of Acupuncture, Cold Laser Therapy and Chiropractic. Click here for details.

Stress Reduction

At Natural Health Solutions we've provided an environment and treatment options to help reduce stress, including Acupuncture, PorterVision, environment and lifestyle support. It's a community here and we treat our patients like family!







Healthy Eating

During an initial consultation we help you discover what areas of your body are out of balance, including diet. Essentially, everything that we do and recommend for a patient is designed to increase the function of the cells and energies within the body. Diet is no exception.







Detox

As you start fueling your body through healthy diet habits and supplements, it's important to purge your body of toxins. Replace illness and fatigue with increased energy, boosted immune system and mental clarity. As part of our detox regimen we recommend EB Pro Detoxification and Thermal Sauna.

Weight Loss

Tracy is the Wellness Coordinator of Club Reduce at Natural Health Solutions. Her passion is to support individuals on their weight loss journey. Having a supportive partner and coach along the way is sure to create a lasting change. She would be overjoyed to hear your story and help you reach your healthiest, happiest self. Read her story here.

At Natural Health Solutions we treat the 'whole person' in every area of life to bring balance and overall health and wellness. At your initial consultation we will begin to develop a well-rounded treatment plan that touches on all 5 pillars. We are currently offering FREE consults to help you get started!

